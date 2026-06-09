MacOS 27 Golden Gate introduces standalone Siri AI and smarter Apple Intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has unveiled macOS 27 Golden Gate, the latest version of its desktop operating system, introducing a range of artificial intelligence features, search enhancements and interface improvements designed to make the user experience more seamless and efficient.

The update places Apple Intelligence at the center of the platform, bringing deeper integration across core applications and system functions. A major addition is the new standalone Siri AI application, which allows users to access conversations and AI-powered tools through a dedicated interface, News.Az reports, citing Digital Trends.

According to the company, Siri AI has been redesigned to provide more natural interactions, improved understanding of personal context and the ability to work across different types of content, including messages, emails and photos. The assistant is also more closely integrated with system-wide search capabilities, helping users find information and complete tasks more quickly.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Apple debuts latest version of Siri

Saving Siri: After two years of stumbles, is Apple's AI moment here?

Apple, Nvidia partner Foxconn predicts surging Q2 growth

App Store pulls Russia’s state-backed Max app

macOS 27 Golden Gate also introduces significant upgrades to search functionality. Faster indexing and improved content discovery are intended to make it easier for users to locate files and information stored on their devices, while AI-powered tools add greater flexibility to everyday workflows.

The operating system further expands Apple Intelligence features within applications such as Photos, Messages and Safari. New productivity and writing tools, along with Visual Intelligence capabilities, are designed to help users interact with content more efficiently and streamline routine tasks.

Apple has additionally refined the Liquid Glass interface, giving users more control over transparency settings while improving readability and visual consistency across the system. The company says performance optimizations will deliver smoother operation, faster application launches and enhanced responsiveness.

The new software will be available for Macs powered by Apple silicon, marking another step in Apple’s broader push to integrate advanced artificial intelligence capabilities throughout its ecosystem.

News.Az