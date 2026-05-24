Macron and Merz denounce Russian attacks on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leaders of France and Germany have condemned Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine.

"France condemns this attack and the use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile, which above all demonstrates … the dead end that Russia's war of aggression has reached," said Macron, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

Macron added that the attack has only reinforced France's determination to continue supporting Ukraine, to make every effort to achieve a just and lasting peace and to strengthen European security.

"On the night leading into Pentecost Sunday, Russia carried out large-scale strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine. The Oreshnik missile system was once again used. The German government firmly condemns this merciless escalation. Germany continues to stand firmly by Ukraine's side," said Merz.

News.Az