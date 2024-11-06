Macron and Scholz pledge to boost European sovereignty following Trump’s victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have committed to reinforcing European unity and solidarity following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On X, Macron said he and Scholz discussed the election results during a phone call on Wednesday morning."We will work for a more united, stronger, more sovereign Europe in this new context. By cooperating with the United States of America and defending our interests and values," Macron said.German Chancellor Scholz said European leaders will discuss the outcome of the US election and the future of transatlantic relations at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday."In recent years, all European countries have taken on more responsibility for the security of our continent, for supporting Ukraine, for Europe's independence in economic and energy matters," he told reporters in Berlin.

News.Az