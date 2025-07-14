Macron applauds EU's age verification measures for minors online

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the release of a blueprint for age verification of minors online, which was unveiled earlier in the day by the European Commission as part of the Digital Services Act Guidelines on the Protection of Minors.

"The European Commission has just confirmed the possibility for Member States to ban social networks under a certain age. This is a victory for the protection of our children," Macron wrote on his X account, following the publication of the new regulation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The French President shared that the European Union has been working on this matter for several years. "I have committed myself to this," Macron wrote and added that "France will be there!"

