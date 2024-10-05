Macron calls for suspension of arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged a stop to arms deliveries to Israel, following condemnation of its actions in Gaza, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter."France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.The United States provides about $3 billion in weapons to Israel each year.In May, the State Department said it did not have enough evidence to block shipments of weapons but that it was "reasonable to assess" that Israel has used arms in ways inconsistent with standards of humanitarian law.In September, Britain said it was suspending some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.Macron reiterated his concern over the aggression on Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire."I think we are not being heard," he said. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel," he said, adding that the aggression was leading to "hatred."Macron also said avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a "priority.""Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," he added.On Monday, Israel marks the first anniversary of the devastating October 7 Hamas attack.Israel's relentless offensive on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,825 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the Gazan health ministry. The UN has said those figures are reliable.

