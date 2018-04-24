Macron congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his reelection as a president.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory letter says:

"Dear Mr. President. I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish you success in your activity for the prosperity of Azerbaijan and its people.

"I want to stress once again that I intend to develop bilateral relations in the coming years, and France will make every effort to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations.

"As I noted in my letter to you on February 21 of this year, I consider it important to exchange views on these issues and in the coming months I wish to meet with you in Paris. Mr. President, please accept my deep respect."

