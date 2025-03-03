Macron: France, UK propose partial month-long ceasefire in Ukraine

(L-R) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron embrace after holding a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House in central London on March 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

France and the UK are proposing a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine that would apply to air, sea and energy infrastructure attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the Le Figaro newspaper.

According to the president, the proposal would not affect fighting on the ground, as the length of the front line is comparable to the distance from Paris to Budapest, making it extremely difficult to verify compliance, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Macron also said he hoped communication between US Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will be restored.

News.Az