Macron: I will do my best for Karabakh conflict settlement

"I will show maximum effort for complete solving of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs referring to the Armenian media that the statement came from French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

"You know very well that it is impossible to solve this problem alone," he stressed.

