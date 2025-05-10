Macron, Merz, Starmer, Tusk arrive in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Premier Donald Tusk on Saturday arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The European leaders were welcomed by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

This is the first joint visit of Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk to Ukraine.

Thee leaders are set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to reaffirm their countries' continued backing in light of Russia's ongoing war.

Later in the day, members of the "coalition of the willing" will gather to coordinate efforts in backing a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

During the visit to Kyiv, the European leaders are also due to commemorate the victims of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

