Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul
- 03 Jul 2020 15:00
- 20 Aug 2025 10:54
- World
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown, as prime minister in a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle, Reuters reports.
Castex will be tasked be forming the next government, the Elysee Palace said in a short statement. He replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier on Friday.