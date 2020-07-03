Yandex metrika counter

Macron names Jean Castex as prime minister in government overhaul

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France’s exit from its coronavirus lockdown, as prime minister in a high-stakes cabinet reshuffle, Reuters reports. 

Castex will be tasked be forming the next government, the Elysee Palace said in a short statement. He replaces Edouard Philippe, who resigned earlier on Friday.


