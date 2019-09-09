Macron, Putin discuss Ukraine, Iran by phone
French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the joint Franco-Russian Council on security issues scheduled for Monday in Moscow, the French presidency said in a statement.
They also discussed a recent prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, agreeing that gave momentum for a summit of the so-called “Normandy” group - France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine - to discuss issues between Kiev and Moscow, the statement said.
They also discussed global frictions over Iran and expressed the wish that all parties seek to reduce them, it said.
