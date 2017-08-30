Macron says no alternative to Iran nuclear deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was no alternative to the 2015 deal struck between Iran and a group of world powers aimed at curbing the country’s n

In a message aimed at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has ordered a review of the lifting of sanctions after the agreement and called it "the worst deal ever negotiated," Macron told French ambassadors that the agreement was good, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"There is no alternative to the regime on nuclear non-proliferation. In the context of what we are living through, the 2015 agreement is what allows us establish a constructive and demanding dialogue with Iran," Reuters cited the President as saying.

News.Az

News.Az