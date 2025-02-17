Macron talks to Trump before European leaders' summit

On Sunday, Macron spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm," including "Russia's war in Ukraine and the role Saudi Arabia could play in fostering a solid and lasting peace, with Europeans at the center of the process," he posted on X.

In Saudi Arabia, the United States and Russian diplomats will meet Tuesday to work toward a peace deal. European nations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weren't invited.

The informal meeting in Paris was for "bringing together all the partners interested in peace and security" in the region, Macron's press office said.

On hand for the afternoon session were Britain's Keir Starmer, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Spain's Pedro Sánchez, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, Poland's Donald Tusk and the Netherland's Dick Schoof. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President António Costa and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also attended.

After the meeting, Starmer said, "U.S. security guarantee is the only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again" though Europe also needs to have a presence.

He reiterated he's willing to consider committing British forces on the ground alongside others if there is a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine.

Starmer made it clear Britain will take a "leading responsibility" in security in Europe, noting "at stake is not just the future of Ukraine, it is an existential question for Europe as a whole."

He described it as a generational moment in collective security measures.

"We have to recognize the new era that we are in, not cling hopelessly to the comforts of the past," Starmer said. "It's time for us to take responsibility for our security, for our continent."