Macron to host Zelensky in Paris on Nov. 17 as France reaffirms long-term support

French President Emmanuel Macron will welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Paris on Nov. 17 to discuss France’s continued support for Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks, the Élysée Palace announced.

The meeting will focus on cooperation in energy, defense, and economic sectors, as well as progress on security guarantees for Ukraine under the “Coalition of the Willing” framework, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This will be Zelensky’s ninth visit to France since Russia’s full-scale invasion. His trip comes as Moscow escalates strikes on Ukraine’s power grid and pushes forward in Pokrovsk and parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

European partners have also raised concerns about a major corruption probe in Ukraine’s energy sector involving Zelensky’s associate Timur Mindich, which recently prompted the resignation of two ministers.

France has been one of Kyiv’s key military backers, supplying fighter jets, artillery systems, and long-range missiles. Macron has also championed the idea of peacekeeping deployments as part of Ukraine’s future security architecture.

Zelensky will travel to Paris after visiting Greece, where he is expected to sign an energy cooperation agreement.

Ukraine continues to urge Western allies to boost air-defense and energy support as Russian missile and drone strikes cause power outages across the country. In the latest overnight attack on Nov. 14, at least four people were killed and dozens injured in Kyiv, with outages reported in Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa oblasts.

