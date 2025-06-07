Yandex metrika counter

Macron to visit Greenland on June 15

Credit: Xose Bouzas / Hans Lucas via Reu

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Greenland on June 15, where he will meet with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, according to a statement from the French presidency on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The talks between the leaders will focus on North Atlantic and Arctic security, climate change, energy transition and critical minerals, the French presidency added.


