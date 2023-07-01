Macron under fire for attending Elton John concert amid unrest in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sir Elton John and David Furnish were pictured alongside President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte as Paris burned for a third night amid ongoing riots.

The President caused outrage among the French people as he attended Sir Elton’s concert in Paris on June 28 night, while citizens rioted over a fatal police shooting that led to the death of teenager Nahel M, News.Az reports citing The Telegraph.

President Macron, 45, and Brigitte, 70, have since been pictured backstage alongside Sir Elton, 76, and his husband Furnish, 60, following the show.

His schmoozing with the pop icon has left the general public outraged, with Thierry Mariani, an MEP for National Rally, speaking out against the President.

"While France was on fire, Macron was not at the side of his minister of the interior or the police but he preferred to applaud Elton John," he said, as reported by The Spectator.

The teenage boy, known only as Nahel M, was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in the town of Nanterre, just west of Paris, on Tuesday, June 27.

A reported statement from the French police said Nahel M had threatened to run them over but a team of three lawyers for the family rejected that, citing a video of the incident that was spread widely.

A video then started circulating on social media showing the officer pointing a gun at the driver of a car, the driver appears to pull off before a gunshot is heard and the car crashes to a stop. It has since been verified by AFP news agency.

AFP news agency reports that a person in the video can be heard saying: ‘You’re going to be shot in the head’. But it is unclear who says it.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said the action of the officer ‘raises questions’.

Since the killing, a number of French towns have seen three nights of riots, with at least 667 people being arrested according to the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

News.Az