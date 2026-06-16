Macron, Zelenskyy heard planning approach to Trump on camera

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Just like Ringo, Ringo Starr, Volodymyr Zelenskyy manages with a little help from his friends.

Upon his arrival in Evian-les-Bains at the G7 leaders’ summit on Tuesday, Zelenskyy was overheard on camera with French President Emmanuel Macron game-planning on how to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

After greeting him with a hug, Macron, who is hosting the gathering, was picked up on a camera’s microphone asking Zelenskyy if he had a bilateral meeting with Trump as they walked the grounds of the Hôtel Royal. Zelenskyy’s response is inaudible.

Macron encouraged his counterpart to stay longer in France, to which Zelenskyy responds that he “need[s] to go to Brussels on the 18th,” the date of a European Council summit focusing on Ukraine’s European accession.

The two leaders also discussed a G7 session dedicated to Ukraine, which included Trump.

Zelenskyy’s warm reception contrasts sharply with that granted to Trump on Monday.

Instead of a planned welcome from Macron on the red carpet, Trump was greeted by the Elysée Palace’s head of protocol. The Elysée declined to comment, but according to a person close to the French president, Macron was in a bilateral with Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the time.

Macron and his wife Brigitte greeted Trump upon his arrival to the gathering on Tuesday.

Managing Trump

Macron and Zelenskyy’s exchange did not reveal any secrets, but it is yet another example of how European leaders coordinate and carefully manage their dealings with Trump, especially when it comes to Ukraine.

After Trump left last year’s G7 in Canada early to manage tensions between Iran and Israel, the pressure is on Macron to keep the U.S. president engaged so he doesn’t once again bail before closing. To that end, the French president invited Trump to dinner Wednesday evening at the Palace of Versailles for a celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday.

However, some European officials are concerned that after striking a deal with Iran, Trump could try to retake control of the Ukraine peace talks, leaving them on the sidelines and derailing their strategy of pressuring Russia and fully supporting Ukraine.

News.Az