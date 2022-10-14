Macron’s biased views on Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized border aimed at undermining peace, stability in S. Caucasus – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emmanuel Macron's position seriously questions the times when France performed its function as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Yegana Hajiyeva, a political scientist and chairperson of the Institute of Young Democrats, told News.Az.

She was commenting on the French president’s false accusations against Azerbaijan.

The political scientist said that France’s pro-Armenian position has been observed for many years.

“In recent days, we continue to hear non-serious opinions about Azerbaijan from Macron, which do not correspond to reality. Although these views were calculated by Macron to the sympathy of political groups within France, the statements in question clearly showed that the French state is not objective to the settlement process,” Hajiyeva said.

She said that France should be excluded from the process as it has lost its objectivity for a long time.

The political scientist stressed that Macron's biased views on Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders are aimed at undermining peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

News.Az