Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country

"Fighting against terrorism should start from secondary schools, families."

"Young people must be informed about these problems."

According to Chief of the State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev who spoke at the conference"The role of youth in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism" in Baku that everyone must fight against this problem.

"Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country. It is a result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Once again, I would like to note that fighting against terrorism should start from schools and families."

News.Az

