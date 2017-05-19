Madat Guliyev: Tranquility prevailing in Azerbaijan attracting tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Tranquility prevailing in Azerbaijan is a key factor that makes Azerbaijan attractive for tourists."

The statement came from head of the country’s State Security Service (SSS), Madat Guliyev, APA reported.



“Azerbaijan is world-famous today. National leader Heydar Aliyev once said that ‘Azerbaijan would someday shine on the world like the sun.’ That’s what’s happening today,” he said.



Guliyev noted that today's young people are not like 10-15 years ago.



“They are people of the modern world. This is a logical result of the policy pursued by Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues this policy,” he said.



Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance to the world, said Guliyev, stressing that all the people—regardless of their religion and race—feel very comfortable in the country.



“Our culture is developing rapidly. The Islamic Solidarity Games is an example of the policy which was founded by Heydar Aliyev and is now being successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Today, the Azerbaijani athletes gain numerous victories in competitions. What’s even more important is that such a prestigious sporting event was held in Azerbaijan. This is a victory for Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az

