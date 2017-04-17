“Made in Azerbaijan” brand already famous in world – president

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Practical steps are being taken for recognition of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in the world."

"This brand is already famous in the world. Of course, exhibitions organized by state and participation of entrepreneurs in those exhibitions lead to good results. I was informed that contracts have already been signed in several exhibitions. Had we not participated in these exhibitions, these contracts would have not been signed. That’s we saw that entrepreneurs should be supported”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh.

“I have already noted that loans are allocated, farmers are exempted from all taxes except land tax. Machines are purchased, fertilizers, fuel, subsidies are allocated in concessional conditions. All these revived our non-oil sector. However, additional support should be provided to entrepreneurs in order them to take their products to foreign market. Because this is necessary for both them and the state. This bring currency to our country. Therefore, we started to extend our participation in these exhibitions. Several export mission have been sent to foreign countries. These missions are very effective. We decided to create trade houses in several countries and we are approaching to it. Any step taken by the state creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs”, he stressed.

News.Az

News.Az