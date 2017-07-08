'Made in Azerbaijan' brand for the first time in Africa - PHOTO

Azerbaijani products have been put on sale for the first time in Africa in famous Casino, Al-Gamil and Cash Center supermarkets operating in Djibouti.

Casino belongs to the French network of supermarkets, while Al-Gamil to the network of supermarkets of the United Arab Emirates.

Juices, teas, canned vegetable products, dried fruits produced by Azersun Holding group of companies, Aznar JSC, Az-Granata LLC , Shami Kechi Fermasi LLC, Khurjun companies, as well as the natural cosmetic products of Galezzi Group are offered to both locals and numerous foreigners residing in Djibouti. Moreover, along with foodstuffs our country also exports agricultural products. Thus, the aforementioned supermarkets offer such agricultual products of Azerbaijan as apples, pears, watermelons, as well as vegetables, including cucumber, tomato, carrot, beet, onion and cabbage.

The indicated products are delivered to Djibouti by the direct cargo flights Baku-Djibouti of Silk Way Airlines.

