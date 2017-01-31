‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand’s promotion starts on foreign markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started the export of goods to new markets as part of promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand on foreign markets, said Azerbaijani Economy Mi

He made the remarks addressing a conference dedicated to the results of third year implementation of ‘The State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018’ in Baku, Trend reports.

“According to the signed agreements, during the three export missions, the exports of wine to China and foodstuff to the UAE have already started and these are new markets for Azerbaijan,” said the minister. “Since November 2016, decisions have been made on payments in order to encourage the export of wine, cotton yarn, canned food, water and juice, hazelnuts and other products to Russia, US, Germany, Turkey, Belarus and other countries.”

The exporters held meetings, the “export.az” portal was commissioned, and there were created the associations of producers and exporters of wine, pomegranate, hazelnuts, fruit and vegetables, construction materials, apiculture products, he added.

Mustafayev also noted that the issuance of certificates of origin has been simplified and reduced from three to one day.

“In total, the export of vegetables increased by 41 percent, fruits – by 25 percent, cotton yarn – by 11 percent in 2016,” said the minister.

News.Az

