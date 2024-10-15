Maduro accuses Musk of funding coup attempts in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused US billionaire Elon Musk of investing at least $1 billion to fund efforts to overthrow his government.

“Elon Musk invested at least $1 billion toward a coup d’état, fascist rebellion, and violence against the electoral process in Venezuela,” Maduro stated on his TV show “With Maduro +,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This allegation is part of a series of accusations from Maduro against Musk, whom he claims is fixated on seizing power in Venezuela and financing public unrest in the country.Musk has responded on X, the social media platform he owns, leading to a heated exchange of personal insults. In early August, Maduro suspended X in Venezuela for 10 days.The tensions come in the wake of mass protests that erupted in Venezuela in late July, following an election in which Maduro was reelected for a third term as president until 2031, securing 51% of the vote. Protesters clashed with police in Caracas, and Maduro's government alleged that foreign countries attempted to interfere in the election, undermining Venezuelans' right to self-determination.

