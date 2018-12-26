Magnitude 3-4 earthquake hits Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-2.7 earthquake in the country, at 12:09am local time, News.am reported.

The seismic activity occurred 10 km southeast from Ashotsk village of Shirak Province, and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Bavra and Ashotsk villages, with magnitude 3.

