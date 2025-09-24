Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 3 earthquake jolts Caspian Sea

Magnitude 3 earthquake jolts Caspian Sea
Photo: Shutterstock

A magnitude 3 earthquake struck the Caspian Sea, 134km north-east of Siyazan station, on Wednesday.

The quake was recorded by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, News.Az reports.

The quake occurred at 03:34 local time at a depth of 62 kilometers.


News.Az 

