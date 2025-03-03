Magnitude 3.9 earthquake jolts Los Angeles VIDEO

An aerial view of of the downtown Los Angeles skyline as seen from the Pico-Union area at dusk on Sept. 28, 2022. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

A3.9 magnitude earthquake struck in California about 10 miles northwest of Los Angeles at 10:13 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Burbank experienced moderate shaking during the earthquake, while light tremors were felt across Los Angeles and Long Beach, News.Az reports, citing US media.

​The earthquake's epicenter was located less than a mile from Los Angeles, approximately two miles from Glendale, and about four miles from both Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The quake hit as residents in the area reported feeling shaking. Authorities are assessing the situation, and updates will follow as more details become available.

The Greater Los Angeles area experiences an average of approximately 24 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 or greater annually.

​California's seismic activity has been notably high in recent weeks. On February 13, 2025, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck near Avenal, approximately six miles north-northwest of the city. This event was followed by three additional tremors near Hayward in the Bay Area on the same day. These incidents have heightened concerns about the potential for a significant seismic event, commonly referred to as the "Big One."

The recent magnitude 3.9 earthquake near North Hollywood on March 2, 2025, adds to the series of seismic events California has experienced this year. While no significant damage was reported from this latest quake, it serves as a reminder of the state's vulnerability to seismic activity.

News.Az