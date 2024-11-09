Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Italy's Molise

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the Molise area of Montecilfone, near Campobasso, on Saturday morning, around 20 kilometers from Termoli, according to the National Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The epicentre in Montecilfone was at a depth of 18 km.So far no injuries or damage have been reported by firefighters operating in the area.Motecilfone had already been hit by an earthquake in mid-2018 that had caused significant damage to the town's buildings and to areas nearby.Reconstruction efforts for the 5.2 magnitude earthquake are still ongoing.

News.Az