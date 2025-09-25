Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Türkiye

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Türkiye
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum.

The earthquake was recorded by the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

It occured at a depth of 7 kilometers.


