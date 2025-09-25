Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Türkiye
Photo: Shutterstock
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum.
The earthquake was recorded by the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.
It occured at a depth of 7 kilometers.