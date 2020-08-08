Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits southeastern Turkey

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Turkey's southeastern province of Bitlis on Friday, according to the country's disaster agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Hizan district at 10.20 p.m. local time (0720GMT).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.3 miles), said AFAD.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that no damage has been reported so far from the provincial governor's office.


