Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Van province in southeastern Turkey early Saturday, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AF

The quake struck Van's Saray district at 06.50 a.m. (0450GMT) at a depth of 8.45 kilometers (5.25 miles), AFAD said.

No causalities have been reported so far.

