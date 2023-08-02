Magnitude 5.0 earthquake shakes central Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's central Konya province Tuesday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The epicenter of the quake was the Selçuklu district, and it took place at 6:08 p.m. (local time) (3:08 p.m. GMT), AFAD said.

It took place at a shallow depth of 7.24 kilometers (4.49 miles) and was felt in various districts of the province.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, however, footage posted online showed panicked residents running out of their homes following the quake.

Last week, southern Adana province was shaken by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which was felt in the city center and surrounding districts, causing panic among the citizens who rushed to the streets.

According to the preliminary reports, no severe damage and casualties were registered.

The earthquake in Konya comes almost six months after a pair of devastating quakes that impacted vast swathes of the country's southeastern region and killed at least 50,000 people.

Türkiye, particularly its big cities in the west, faces the constant risks of earthquakes because of several fault lines crisscrossing the country.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Türkiye in 1999.

News.Az