Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered near Bushehr nuclear plant, southwestern Iran, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday, Spuntik reported.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 01:53 GMT and located at the depth of 38.3 kilometres.

The Bushehr nuclear plant is situated on Iran's southern coast.

Bushehr NPP is one of the main nuclear facilities in the country and has no analogues anywhere else in the world. Initially a German project that started back in 1974, it was then developed with the help of Russian specialists who managed to "fit" domestic equipment into the construction.

The first power unit at the plant was plugged into the Iranian national electric grid in September 2011 and became fully operational five years later. In November, Russia and Iran commenced the construction of the second power unit at the Bushehr.

