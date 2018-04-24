Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Samsat district in Turkey's southeastern province of Adiyaman early Tuesday.

According to the Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake struck at 3:34 a.m. (0034 GMT) at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Samsat district governor Sedat Sezik told Anadolu Agency the earthquake was felt in neighboring cities, adding search and rescue activities have begun in the province as AFAD teams are reaching the quake site.

Following the quake, eight aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 2.7 were experienced within an hour.

Some buildings in nearby villages and districts were damaged, and Sezik said the quake was felt in Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, and Diyarbakir.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

