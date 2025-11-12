Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Cyprus

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck parts of Cyprus on Wednesday, though no immediate damage was reported.

The tremor occurred at around 11:32 a.m. (0932 GMT) and was also felt in neighboring Lebanon, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cyprus lies in a seismically active zone, but earthquakes in the region rarely cause significant damage.

News.Az