Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Cyprus

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Cyprus
Photo: Shutterstock

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck parts of Cyprus on Wednesday, though no immediate damage was reported.

The tremor occurred at around 11:32 a.m. (0932 GMT) and was also felt in neighboring Lebanon, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cyprus lies in a seismically active zone, but earthquakes in the region rarely cause significant damage.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      