Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Cyprus
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck parts of Cyprus on Wednesday, though no immediate damage was reported.
The tremor occurred at around 11:32 a.m. (0932 GMT) and was also felt in neighboring Lebanon, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Cyprus lies in a seismically active zone, but earthquakes in the region rarely cause significant damage.