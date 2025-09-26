Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts northern Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted northern Chile at 1811 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 99 km, was initially determined to be at 19.39 degrees south latitude and 69.12 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az