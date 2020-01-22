Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), APA reports.

The earthquake took place about 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, a town in the Aegean region of Turkey.

The quake was at a depth of around 8.6 kilometers.

According to some reports, this earthquake was the fourth one felt in Western Turkey in the last five hours.

"I'm a native-born Texan living in Turkey. This was my first real earthquake experience that wasn't a minor tremor. The whole apartment building rumbled, all the light fixtures shook, and things rattled around, even my cats were freaked out and hid. There was a noticeable aftershock, but it was minor," one witness said.

