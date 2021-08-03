Magnitude 5.8 earthquake registered near Indonesian coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake was registered on Tuesday near Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported, TASS reports.

The epicenter was 228 kilometers to the southeast of the city of Padang with the population of about 840,000 in the province of West Sumatra. The focus was at the depth of 40 kilometers.

There was no information on injuries, damage, or a tsunami threat.

News.Az