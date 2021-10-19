Magnitude 6 quake shakes Turkey's Kas district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6 earthquake was recorded off Antalya province's Kaş district in the Mediterranean, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) also reported a magnitude 6 quake in the area.

AFAD said the quake's epicenter was off the coast of the Kaş district of Antalya province at 8.32 a.m. local time (0532GMT).

At a depth of 36 kilometers (22-mile), the tremors occurred 189 kilometers (117 miles) from Kaş.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

News.Az