Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes Turkey's Denizli

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook western Turkey's Denizli province, reports said Thursday, Daily Sabah reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake that took place at 2:25 p.m. is near Bozkurt district, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Another magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the city just five minutes before the larger one, reports noted.

Bozkurt Mayor Birsen Çelik told broadcaster NTV that some people were injured, but no deaths have been reported so far. She also said some buildings have collapsed following the quake.

The Denizli Governorate and AFAD teams have dispatched ambulances to reach those injured during the earthquake, reports added.

News.Az

