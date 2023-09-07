Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The quake hit at 8.48 p.m. local time (2348GMT), while its epicenter was 41 kilometers (25 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, Chile.

It occurred at a depth of 41 kilometers.

Authorities withdrew a cautionary evacuation order, and no casualties or structural damage have been reported, according to Chile's emergency services.

Chile has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 500 people.

News.Az