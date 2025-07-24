Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits off Indonesia coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocked Indonesia’s coast, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said, News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located 289 kilometers northeast of the city of Palu, Sulawesi Island, with a population of 282,000.

No casualties or damage were reported. No tsunami warning was issued.

