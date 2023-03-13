Magnitude 6.3 earthquake registered near Papua New Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 118 km ESE of Madang, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, News.azreports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 221.585 km, was initially determined to be at 5.4324 degrees south latitude and 146.8375 degrees east longitude.

News.Az