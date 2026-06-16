Magnitude 6.3 quake jolts China

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A ​magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit ‌the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai, a ​province in northwest ​China, with a depth of ⁠10 km, the ​China Earthquake Networks Center ​reported on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties ​or damage and ​local authorities were assessing the ‌situation, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The quake struck the high-altitude area at ​5:06 p.m. ​Beijing ⁠time (0906 GMT) on Tuesday, according ​to CENC.

Several ​aftershocks ⁠were detected, including one measured at a ⁠magnitude ​of around 5.

News.Az