Magnitude 6.6 quake hits Mojave desert in Southern California

The tremors after the earthquake that hit near the Death Valley were felt across the Coachella Valley, APA reports citing Sputnik

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert, California, according to the USGS. The service initially reported the quake's magnitude as 6.6, but later downgraded it.

It is reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was 270 kilometers from Los Angeles, but tremors were felt in the city as well as neighboring counties.

Internet users have uploaded video footage showing billows of dust, with the caption saying that the tremors caused clouds of dust in the mountainous areas of California.

