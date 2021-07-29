Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 8.2 quake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 8.2 quake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

A tsunami alert has been issued after a powerful magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said early on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported. 

The quake was at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles) and its epicenter was 91 kilometers (56 miles) off Perryville, Alaska, according to the USGS.

Two aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 have been recorded so far, it added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      