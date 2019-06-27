Yandex metrika counter

Mahir Amiraslanov claims Azerbaijan's first wrestling gold at Minsk 2019

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg) has bagged the first gold medal for Azerbaijan in the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

Amiraslanov secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over the representative of Serbia Stevan Mićić 9-1.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

