Mahir Amiraslanov claims Azerbaijan's first wrestling gold at Minsk 2019
- 27 Jun 2019 10:28
- Sports
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg) has bagged the first gold medal for Azerbaijan in the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus.
Amiraslanov secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over the representative of Serbia Stevan Mićić 9-1.
The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.
The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.
News.Az