Mahir Amiraslanov claims Azerbaijan's first wrestling gold at Minsk 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Mahir Amiraslanov (57kg) has bagged the first gold medal for Azerbaijan in the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

Amiraslanov secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over the representative of Serbia Stevan Mićić 9-1.

The second European Games are being held in Minsk, in which 82 athletes are representing Azerbaijan.

The first European Games were held in 2015 in Baku.

News.Az

News.Az