Main articles of convention on Caspian Sea status agreed - Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the opportunities and conditions are arisen for the negotiations on the Caspian status to result in success.

The main articles of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea have been agreed, and there is an opportunity to reach an agreement in 2018, Igor Bratchikov, the Russian president’s special representative on the delimitation and demarcation of Russia's borders with the CIS countries, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“As is known from classics, a full guarantee can only be given by insurance policies. However, strictly speaking, all the opportunities and conditions are arisen for the negotiations on the Caspian status to result in success,” the Russian diplomat said.

Bratchikov noted that all the demands of the five countries are harmonically balanced in the document and national interests are not jeopardized.

“All the parties realize that the convention is going to be a compromising legal tool in order for us to cooperate in all areas, resolve possible disputes, protect regional security, and make the Caspian a sea of friendship and kind neighborliness,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az