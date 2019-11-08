Yandex metrika counter

Main construction of another subway station completed in Baku

  • Society
  • Share
Main construction of another subway station completed in Baku

The main construction works on another subway station have been completed in Baku, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told reporters in Baku Nov. 8, Trend reports.

Osmanov noted that the main construction of the subway station with the conditional name “B-3” has been completed, and the final work will be carried out by the middle of next year.

“In general, this line consists of 12 stations and one depot,” the chief engineer added. “Construction of three stations of this line has been almost completed.”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      