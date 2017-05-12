Main directions of SOFAZ expenditures and investment policy made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Main directions of SOFAZ expenditures in 2017 and investment policy have been made public.

APA reports that the president Ilham Aliyev has issued a relevant order.

The directions of expenditures:

Financing the several measures on social condition of refugees and IDPs;

Transfer to 2017 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Transfer to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ensuring macroeconomic stability

Financing the reconstruction of the Samur-Absheron irrigation system

Financing "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway" project

Financing the "State Programme on the Education of Azerbaijani Youth abroad in the years 2007-2015"

Financing the share of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Southern Gas Corridor projects

As for SOFAZ investment policy, in 2017 the Fund will pursue investment policy allowing to get maximum yield under the condition of low-risk of losing of the fixed capital. Forecasted total value of SOFAZ investment portfolio for 2017 makes up AZN 51.24 billion.

